Giving back in Southern Arizona

Larry H. Miller Dealerships: For the eighth year, employees of Larry H. Miller Dealerships are spreading joy and holiday cheer to Tucson and Phoenix residents through the dealership group’s annual “10 Days of Giving” campaign. Over the course of the holiday campaign, employees presented $236,700 in donations to 21 charities across Arizona, $42,000 of which are supporting nonprofits in Tucson.

This year’s Tucson donations support charities that provide pajamas and books for abandoned and abused children, hunger relief for kids, free arts for children who are experiencing cancer and other serious illnesses, affordable housing, support and empowerment for young girls experiencing hardship, essential services for youth who have no familial support, and more.

The “10 Days of Giving” campaign will support the following nonprofit organizations in Tucson:

Angel Heart Pajama Project, $5,000 donation; Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, $2,000 donation; Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, $10,000 donation; Youth on Their Own, $10,000 donation; Beads of Courage Programs, $5,000 donation; Habitat for Humanity Tucson, $10,000 donation.