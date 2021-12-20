Giving back in Southern Arizona

Larry H. Miller Dealerships: For the eighth year, employees of Larry H. Miller Dealerships are spreading joy and holiday cheer to Tucson and Phoenix residents through the dealership group’s annual “10 Days of Giving” campaign. Over the course of the holiday campaign, employees presented $236,700 in donations to 21 charities across Arizona, $42,000 of which are supporting nonprofits in Tucson.
This year’s Tucson donations support charities that provide pajamas and books for abandoned and abused children, hunger relief for kids, free arts for children who are experiencing cancer and other serious illnesses, affordable housing, support and empowerment for young girls experiencing hardship, essential services for youth who have no familial support, and more.
The “10 Days of Giving” campaign will support the following nonprofit organizations in Tucson:
Angel Heart Pajama Project, $5,000 donation; Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, $2,000 donation; Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, $10,000 donation; Youth on Their Own, $10,000 donation; Beads of Courage Programs, $5,000 donation; Habitat for Humanity Tucson, $10,000 donation.
Nova Home Loans: In 2021, Nova Home Loans committed to donating over $500,000 to the communities it serves through an annual giving campaign. The money is distributed to nonprofits throughout the markets Nova Home Loans serve in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and California. The winning organizations were first identified by a nomination process, and then voted for by customers in the communities they serve.
This year’s Nova Home Loans 2021 Green Valley Giving Campaign recipients: first place, Greater Green Valley Community Foundation, $5,000; second place, Boys and Girls Club of Tucson's Pascua Yaqui Clubhouse, $3,000; third place, Community Food Bank Green Valley, $2,000.
