Giving back in Southern Arizona
Raising Cane’s restaurants donated more than $9,900 to the Banner Health Foundation.

 Courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

Raising Cane’s: In Tucson and Phoenix, Raising Cane’s restaurants donated $9,906 to the Banner Health Foundation as part of its commitment to support health-care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of its health-care fundraisers included a nationwide neck-gaiter campaign, which launched earlier this summer, with 100% of the net proceeds, along with fundraisers and local activations, going to local hospitals. Raising Cane’s is also supporting health-care workers with food donations.

Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons: For the fourth year, Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons will put on its Second Chance program. The program gives a local resident who suffers from extremely poor oral health an opportunity to receive a brand-new set of teeth for free through the DIEM Full-Arch Replacement. The procedure typically costs approximately $50,000. The application period is open now through Sept. 17. Learn more at azoms.com/secondchance.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

Tags

