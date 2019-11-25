- Mister Car Wash: Mister Car Wash is this year’s title sponsor of the 25th annual Parade of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 30. The business is supporting the event and providing dozens of volunteers to help with parade logistics and crowd control. Additional support for the parade is provided by the City of Tucson, Tucson Electric Power, Razor and Cox Media.
- Allstate Foundation:
The Bayer Fund: The Bayer Fund awarded six $10,000 grants to Tucson area organizations supporting Food & Nutrition, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education or Community Development. The grant recipients are recognized for their track record of working with youth, as well as their ongoing commitment to student mentoring and instruction in their communities. The recipients are:
Marana Unified School District’s STEMAZing Teacher Leader ProgramMarana High School Greenhouse
Junior Achievement of Arizona’s JA in a Day financial literacy
The Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering FoundationArizona Youth Partnership to fund Food for ThoughtUniversity of Arizona’s College of Engineering for Summer Engineering Outreach
Seven Allstate agency owners and staff from the Tucson area came together to volunteer and secure a $5,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant to benefit Bald Beauties Project. The organization will use the funding to provide age appropriate items for teen comfort kits to support teens hospitalized at Diamond Children’s Hospital. Allstate volunteers earned Allstate Foundation grants for Bald Beauties Project by volunteering and assisting hospital staff with teens who are hospitalized due to serious medical conditions.
