- The Williams Centre Office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage: The Williams Centre office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hosted a drive-thru and drop-off Toys for Tots event on Dec. 8 at its 5460 E. Broadway office. All donations were collected for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, which collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community. Affiliate agents from the Williams Centre office along with U.S. Marines helped collect the donations.
- Arizona Party Bike is back for its fifth year operating rides through the Winterhaven Festival. This year, it will match dollar-for-dollar the first $1,000 donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona through Winterhaven bookings made online at winterhavenridespartybike.com.
- Cox: More than 25 single moms and 55 kids, who might not have presents to open this Christmas, will receive a surprise from Cox Arizona employees bringing holiday cheer to members of the Single Mom Scholars organization. Single Mom Scholars is a grassroots nonprofit organization that supports impoverished single mo
- thers and their families with various forms of assistance, while the moms pursue their education and reach financial independence. Cox has invited the 25 families to their all-employee meeting at the University of Arizona, where they will give out the wrapped presents on Dec. 12.
- The company’s 10th annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival raised $18,000 last month. A portion of the funds will be distributed to local community groups, including: Valle Verde Rotary/Interact, Boy Scouts of America Troop 301, Walden Student Council, Walden Grad Night/Boosters, Walden Grove Wolfpack Football, SEEF, Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, Sahuarita Police Explorers, Southern Arizona Project Healing Waters, Walden Grove Law & Public Safety, Tucson Synchro, Walden Grove Camera Club, Green Valley/Amado Community Food Bank, Sahuarita 4H Club, SUSD Construction Club, Elks, United Prospect Dancers, AZ Rangers and The First Tee of Tucson
Giving back in Southern Arizona
