Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Jonathan’s Cork: Jonathan Landeen, owner of Jonathan’s Cork, announced a food drive for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona through Dec. 22 from 3 p.m. until closing at the restaurant at 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Suggested items for donation include canned tomato products, oatmeal, cereal, peanut butter, granola bars, canned fruit, rice, pasta, packaged nuts and seeds, canned tuna and chicken, canned soups and vegetables. No glass containers or pre-opened items will be accepted. Envelopes for cash donations will be available at the Cork and can be sent directly to the Food Bank.
Bar Manager Jeff Hughes will offer special pricing on cocktails for those who take the time to bring a food donation throughout the campaign.
The Caterpillar Foundation: The Caterpillar Foundation has awarded a two-year grant to SARSEF, a local nonprofit organization that inspires young people (pre-kindergarten through high school) to think critically and solve problems through science and engineering. The grant broadens SARSEF’s bandwidth to actively collaborate with school districts, ensuring students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to connect with science, technology, engineering, and math.
The comprehensive program includes engaging students in science projects in and out of the classroom, teacher professional development, and workshops for families interested in growing their children’s passion for their own science projects.
Autism Society of Southern Arizona (ASSA): ASSA is honored to receive $15,000 from Banner University Health Plans in support of the Walk with Us 2021 Campaign. Funds will be directed to providing virtual programs for families impacted by autism. This signature sponsorship will provide virtual parent trainings through the Stepping Stones Triple P program, parent support groups, social skills classes, an adult social club, navigating autism program, and playgroups with Playformance. With 1 in 63 children in Arizona receiving a diagnosis, autism affects thousands of families in Southern Arizona.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
