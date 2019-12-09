- Truly Nolen: Truly Nolen Customer Care Center collected 921 cans of food for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The cans were part of a total 974 pounds of food raised in the Food Bank’s drive by Truly Nolen and other organizations throughout the community for families in need.
- Tucson Electric Power: Tucson Electric Power is once again serving as the title sponsor of the Winterhaven Festival of Lights. As title sponsor for the past three years, TEP provides funding, signage and hundreds of strings of LED lights to support the annual festival, which is among the longest-running festivals of its kind in the country and attracts more than 100,000 visitors. TEP contributes $40,000 annually to the nonprofit organization operating the festival to help defray operational costs for security, traffic control, portable restrooms and trash removal.
- The Pima Library Foundation: The Pima Library Foundation awarded a $30,000 grant to Pima County Public Library in support of the Career Online High School program. Career Online High School is available to Pima County residents, 22 years of age or older, seeking a high school diploma. In addition to an accredited high school diploma, the program also offers career certificates in high-demand fields, including food and hospitality, child care, and office management.
