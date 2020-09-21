Giving back in Southern Arizona

Brian and Clara Franke: Brian and Clara Franke have committed $1.5 million to support an endowed chair in the Department of Finance in the University’s Eller College of Management. Brian Franke, a UA alumnus, is a partner in Indigo Partners, a private equity firm specializing in aviation investments. Previously, he was vice president of Franke & Company, a boutique private equity firm focused on small and medium enterprises investments. The Brian and Clara Franke Endowed Chair in Finance will support an actively-teaching faculty member. The fund will also be used to develop a new course, “Critical Thinking in International Finance,” with a vision to use the fund for an international experience for a select group of students and to bring in guest speakers. It will also provide Eller’s Department of Finance the opportunity to better prepare students to excel in the world of finance — taking the field to new heights with industry collaboration and revolutionary research.
Tucson Fire Department: Following a recent fire in the Catalina Vista Mobile Home Community, the Tucson Fire Department discovered many of the areas residents are without proper working smoke alarms. On Sept. 10, Tucson Fire Department volunteers offered free smoke alarms and installs to residents who needed them.
Coldwell Banker Realty: Tucson-area offices of Coldwell Banker Realty are partnering with local animal shelters to host online pet adoption and donation drives now through Sept. 30. The nationwide adoption event is part of the “Homes for Dogs Project,” a four-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com.
The Tucson/Williams Centre office is partnering with Hope Animal Shelter and Pima Paws for Life. To make a donation, visit hopeanimalshelter.net/donate or pimapawsforlife.org/donate.html.
The Oro Valley/Marana office is partnering with In the Arms of Angels Rescue. To make a donation, visit inthearmsofangels.rescuegroups.org/info/donate. The Green Valley office partnering with the Animal League of Green Valley. To make a donation, visit talgv.org.
