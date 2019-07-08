- Carondelet Health Network helps families: Carondelet Health Network’s annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive collected more than 92,000 servings of breakfast foods to benefit Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The drive is supported by Carondelet Health Network’s parent organization Tenet Healthcare, which last year collected about 5 million servings of cereal and donated $380,000 through the efforts of its facilities across the United States.
- Midvale Christian Center: There will be 500 free backpacks available at Midvale Christian Center, 6670 S. Indian Agency Road, July 20 starting at 9 a.m. The backpacks come with 20-piece supply kits.
A child must be present to receive a backpack. For more information call 889-1562.