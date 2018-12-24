- Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded a total of $18,500 in grants to nine Tucson-area nonprofits during its fourth-quarter disbursements. Receiving $2,500 grants were the Assistance League of Tucson and the Community Food Bank, Inc. Awards of $2,000 each went to Haven Totes, Inc., Primavera Foundation, Sunnyside Foundation, Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, Top Dog and Turn Your Life Around. The CMB Foundation was awarded $1,500. The Sundt Foundation awards grants quarterly to area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners.
- Picor Charitable Foundation: The Picor Charitable Foundation awarded a record $72,000 in grant funds to youth-serving programs as part of its 24th annual Pancake Breakfast. In the weeks leading up to the pancake feed, the volunteer committee received 59 grant applications totaling over $146,000 in funding requests for youth-serving programs. In late November, foundation volunteers selected 38 Tucson-area charities to receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. Additionally, two STEM-specific Ken Nickel Memorial Grants were matched by a $3,000 grant from Cushman & Wakefield Picor’s corporate support to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.
