Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Arizona Hearing Specialists: Arizona Hearing Specialists is hosting a diaper drive for St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic. AHS is asking the community to donate new and sealed packages of infant, child and adult diapers through March 31. All diaper donations are tax-deductible. Diapers can be dropped off at any of the three AHS locations: Northwest Tucson, 7574 N. La Cholla Blvd.; Ventana and Foothills, 6969 E. Sunrise Drive, #200; Green Valley, 512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road, #196.
- Quilt for a Cause: Quilt for a Cause, a local nonprofit that auctions and sells donated handmade quilts to support women’s cancer research, is donating $50,000 to Tucson Medical Center. Since its first auction in 2003, Quilt for a Cause has raised more than $860,000 and donated 95% of the proceeds to Tucson-area organizations in support of research, training and assistance for uninsured and under-insured women. The donation will provide funding for the genetic testing program at TMC for Women.
