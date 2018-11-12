Papa John’s: Place an order online anytime through Nov. 16 using promo code GIVEAZ, and Papa John’s will donate a large, one-topping pizza to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson for every large pizza ordered. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson plan to use the pizzas for various programs, events, meetings and trainings throughout the year.
Tucson Electric Power: TEP employees are stepping up their volunteer efforts during the holidays to support several charitable and seasonal events around Tucson. In just five weeks from Nov. 8 through Dec. 15, TEP employees will collect food, toys and clothing, serving meals to homeless men, fundraising for various charities and staffing seasonal community events. Primavera Men’s Shelter meal team, American Red Cross blood drive and assembling food bags for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are a few of the events that the TEP employee volunteers will participate in.
RBC Wealth Management Foundation: A $7,000 check was presented to Kate Jensen, CEO of Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona, from the RBC Foundation. The RBC Foundation seeks to improve quality of life by supporting nonprofit organizations that make a positive difference and promote diversity. In 2016, the RBC Foundation awarded grants exceeding $2.7 million to nonprofit organizations nationwide.