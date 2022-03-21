Giving Back in Southern Arizona

The National Association of Women in Construction: The National Association of Women in Construction Tucson chapter worked alongside Habitat for Humanity to build homes for families as part of Women in Construction Week (March 6-12).

The chapter also kicked off its mentorship program at the event, designed to raise awareness and celebrate the work of women in the construction industry across the country. Women who are starting their careers, and women seeking a career change, can apply to be matched with a member of NAWIC who will serve as their mentor and guide them as they begin their careers in construction.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships: Larry H. Miller Dealerships has launched its second annual “Luggage of Love” campaign. The focus of the effort is to help the hundreds of Arizona children who enter foster care each month to transition into a safe home with items of comfort. Items sought for the donation drive include carry-on sized roller suitcases, blankets, pillows, pajamas and socks for children up to the age of 18. All donated items must be new and unused. The drive will be held through the month of March at Dodge Ram Tucson, 4220 E. 22nd St.; Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson, 7800 E. 22nd St.; and Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Tucson, 900 W. Auto Mall Drive.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.