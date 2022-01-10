Giving Back in Southern Arizona

State Farm: Seven Tucson families were surprised with holiday cheer when a local State Farm office donated wrapped gifts to participants in the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona’s Pathways for Single Moms program. Brien Plaza and his team at State Farm look to support organizations each holiday season. This year, they learned of the work of the WFSA’s Pathways for Single Moms program, which helps women earn one-year certificates in growing fields that pay living wages so they can become economically self-sufficient.

Run Tucson: Run Tucson produces running and walking events that provided over $30,000 to regional nonprofits in 2021. Run Tucson’s mission is to make Tucson better through running, with a focus on funding organizations that are devoted to youth, education, arts, sciences and wellness. Support from TMC, Cox Charities, and event participants enabled Run Tucson to provide funds to the BEYOND Foundation, the Biosphere 2, the Children’s Museum Tucson, the Educational Enrichment Foundation, Greater Tucson Leadership, Southern Arizona Roadrunners including their FitKidz program, Team Hoyt for wheelchair athletes, the Grand Canyon Food Bank, and support for Arizona Public Media. To submit an application to receive funding through Run Tucson’s 2022 events, email randy@runtucson.net.

