- Scholarship winner: The Vail Foundation and Debbie and Peter Backus announced that the winner of their $5,000 annual scholarship to the University of Arizona for four years is Madison Lipman, a graduate of Cienega High School. Madison plans to major in either physiology or nursing, to be determined after her first year.
- Sports league sponsor: Sarah K. Lawrence, an affiliate agent with the Tucson-Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, has become a sponsor for the nonprofit Pinnacle Youth Sports League. The league’s mission is to foster the physical, mental and emotional growth and development of the community’s youth through the sport of flag football at all levels of age and competition. To learn more, visit pinnaclesportsaz.com.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format.