Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Tucson Federal Credit Union: Tucson Federal Credit Union’s TFCU Gives program has donated over $158,000 in media advocacy to local nonprofits during 2021. The credit union will award an estimated $27,000 more for the remainder of the year. Youth On Their Own will benefit from the TFCU Gives Program media advocacy during the remainder of the year. The dropout prevention program supports the high school graduation and success of youth experiencing homelessness in Pima County. Through the TFCU Gives Nonprofit Media Partnership program, TFCU chooses a local nonprofit to support every two months, and each nonprofit selected will receive free media advocacy in the form of public service announcements for that duration of time, equating to nearly $33,000 in media announcements during the two-month partnership.

Tucson Electric Power: Throughout its fourth quarter, Tucson Electric Power is donating to Arizona’s Children Association to help raise money for the nonprofit’s programs and services, which include safe foster and adoptive homes for kids in need, counseling and resources to address trauma and abuse, support for caregivers raising their relatives and more. Through the TEP Gives program, a donation will be made to the association for each customer who signs up for budget billing, e-bill or auto pay. AzCA serves more than 40,000 children, individuals, and families throughout the state. Customers can sign up online through My Account on tep.com, the TEP Mobile App or by calling customer care at 520-623-7711. Funding comes from corporate resources that will not be recovered through TEP rates.