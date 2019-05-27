- Cox Charities: Cox Charities is asking Arizona nonprofits that focus on K−12 youth and education programs to submit proposals for grants valued at up to $10,000. This year’s grant cycle closes on May 29. The grant application can be found at Azfoundation.org/grants and can be viewed once a login is created. In 2018, Cox Charities distributed nearly $544,000 to more than 100 youth and education-focused nonprofits across Arizona. Cox Charities funds are raised through employee-driven fundraisers and personal contributions throughout the year, as well as community fundraising partnerships. Cox Charities has funded local nonprofits that focus on science and technology, arts and culture, safe and healthy lifestyles, overcoming disabilities, mentoring, literacy, leadership development, social skills development, and other areas benefiting youths in the state. Funding will not be awarded for capital expenditures or general operations, or for the provision of health-care/therapy services, basic needs, entertainment, or socialization/recreation programs. Funding will also not be awarded to pass-through organizations raising funds on behalf of other agencies.
- WeBuyHouses.com: WeBuyHouses.com donated a house to the flying organization Wright Flight Inc. Named after the Wright brothers, Wright Flight reaches over 1,000 Southern Arizona youths each year and introduces them to the challenges and joys of aviation. Wright Flight students can earn the right to fly a small aircraft if they show demonstrable improvement in their schoolwork. Wright Flight uses the monthly rent payments from the donated house to fly more kids. Mike Anderson and his clan have run WeBuyHouses.com for over 30 years, buying, rehabbing, selling and renting homes around Tucson.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
