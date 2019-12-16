- Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage: Coldwell’s Arizona offices collected approximately 235 pounds of food for local food banks and pantries. “We are truly grateful to our generous community for donating nonperishable food items for those in need during this holiday season,” said Greg Hollman, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Arizona.
- Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded a total of $27,500 in grants to 10 Tucson-area nonprofits during its fourth-quarter disbursements. Receiving a $3,500 grant was STEP: Student Expedition Program. Recipients of $3,000 grant were Iskashitaa Refugee Network under St. Francis in the Foothills UMC; Marana Unified School District Food and Clothing Bank; Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona; Administration of Resources and Choices; and Flowing Wells Educational Foundation. Grants of $2,500 each were awarded to the American Heart Association and Project Insight. Our Family Services and Rise Up Ranch Incorporated were given $2,000 grants.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
