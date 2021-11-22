Giving Back in Southern Arizona

RBC Wealth Management: RBC Wealth Management created a HungerWalk team in September, raising $53,343 for the Community Food Bank. The company also recently held a food drive and collected 356 pounds of food.

Tucson Electric Power: TEP donated $100,000 to support the Tucson Million Trees initiative, which aims to plant one million trees by 2030 to increase the city of Tucson’s tree canopy, mitigate the effects of climate change, and reduce the urban heat island effect. TEP’s donation comes from corporate resources that will not be recovered through its rates.

Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons: Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons will give a free $50,000 smile makeover to Chandra McGinty, 50, from Tucson. McGinty is the fifth annual Second Chance recipient. She is a mother of three children and business owner. The Second Chance program gives recipients suffering from poor oral health and who are without the means to afford treatment a chance to share their stories and earn a complete dental makeover that replaces decayed and missing teeth with dental implant-supported dentures that look and function like natural teeth.

Coldwell Banker Realty: Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona is hosting a COVID-friendly virtual Toys for Tots Charity Drive now through Nov. 30. The brokerage is encouraging the community to make a contribution to the Toys for Tots’ Literacy Program or virtual toy collection. The Toys for Tots Program aims to collect new unwrapped toys for less fortunate children at Christmas. To donate to the Literacy Program, visit tucne.ws/1iza. To donate to the virtual toy collection, visit tucne.ws/1izb.

