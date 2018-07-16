- Crest Insurance Group: Crest has partnered with Boys and Girls Club of Tucson for a yearlong, $10,000 sponsorship. The mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson is to provide young people in the community, especially those in need, with a path to reach their full potential.
- Tucson Realtors Charitable Foundation: A total of $7,500 was awarded as part of the foundation’s second-quarter grants. Recipients include the Assistance League of Tucson, Inc., Boys and Girls Club of Tucson, Chicanos Por La Causa, Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, and Soldier’s Best Friend — a service/therapeutic companion dog program serving area veterans. The TRCF works to enhance quality of life through financial programs, education, housing-related initiatives and community activities. Funds are donated by the foundation’s Realtor and affiliate members and friends.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
