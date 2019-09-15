- Southwest Gas helps combat student hunger: To help with the issue of hunger and food insecurity for some students at the University of Arizona, Southwest Gas is delivering close to 1,000 pounds of peanut butter and jelly to be used in the university’s on-campus food pantry. The donations come from Southwest Gas employees in the company’s Tucson office. The UA campus pantry provides approximately 550 students with healthy food weekly at no cost.
- Coldwell Banker joins forces with local animal rescues: On Sept. 28, the Tucson/Williams Centre office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage will partner with HOPE Animal Shelter, and the Tucson/Foothills office of Coldwell Banker will partner with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, to host a pet adoption and donation drive. It’s part of Coldwell Banker’s “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption Weekend.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format.