Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded nearly $27,000 in grants to 11 Southern Arizona nonprofits during its first-quarter disbursements. The grants are designated for area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. First-quarter grants include: El Rio Health Center Foundation, Interfaith Community Services, Sunnyside Foundation, the Dream Factory of Arizona, Sister Jose Women’s Center, Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, Tucson Police Officers Association, BICAS, Make Way for Books, National Inventors Hall of Fame Inc. and Lions Camp Tatiyee Inc. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners.
