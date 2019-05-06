- Ritz-Carlton at Dove Mountain: Employees of the Ritz-Carlton at Dove Mountain prepared tasty treats and decorated Easter baskets for patients at Diamond Children’s Medical Center and delivered them to the hospital.
- Fiesta at Coyote Creek: The 22nd Annual Coyote Creek Ride and Fiesta raised $66,000 last month through its annual fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Steele Research Center and a scholarship yet to be awarded to a University of Arizona student. The event was started by founder Peter Backus and his wife, Debbie. It features horseback riding, hayrides and lunch, as well as a raffle and auction.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format. Sign up for a weekly update of business headlines at Tucson.com/business