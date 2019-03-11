- RICOH USA: Chapter 4 of the Tucson Disab
- led American Veterans received a donation of 15 printers from the RICOH USA. The donation will not only benefit the Tucson Chapter 4 DAV but will be shared with several other DAV chapters throughout the Tucson and Phoenix areas. The donation is a key tool in making sure the veterans have the proper documentation required in processing benefit cases.
- The Learning Curve: The Learning Curve hosted a literary cocktail hour with Bill Fry and special guest Neil Deppe that raised $2,000 benefiting local nonprofit Make Way for Books. The donation will be used to support Make Way for Books’ early literacy programming, which ensures young children (ages birth to 5) have literacy and language experiences they need to start school ready to read and succeed. Make Way for Books impacts 30,000 young children and families throughout Southern Arizona each year. The Learning Curve offers an independent arts and humanities s
- eries throughout the year.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
