Giving back in Southern Arizona
Avra Valley Fire District: Avra Valley Fire District received a $5,000 grant from the Bayer Fund. It will be used to purchase new wildland fire protective clothing and safety equipment.

Tucson Arby’s: Arby’s restaurants in the greater Tucson area are taking part in the national Arby’s Foundation’s fundraising campaign. The local Tucson Arby’s again will raise money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. From now until Sept. 30, guests who visit any of the local Arby’s restaurants are invited to donate. The Arby’s Foundation’s annual campaign is to raise money for youth charities, with 50 percent of the funds going to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, whose mission and outreach includes feeding children lunches at school and during the summer in Tucson.

Truly Nolen: The Truly Nolen team donated 25 pounds of dog food for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

The business news you need

