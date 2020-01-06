Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Bank of America: To help remove barriers to economic stability, Bank of America has awarded more than $765,000 to local nonprofits across Pima County. The funding has helped supplement resources for individuals and families working toward financial stability, and broadened access to workforce development and educational programs, the bank says.
A sampling of the Tucson nonprofits that received support from Bank of America this year include: Habitat for Humanity Tucson, Primavera Foundation, Family Housing Resources, JobPath Inc., Old Pueblo Community Services, Literacy Connects, Youth on their Own, Earn to Learn, Our Family Services Inc., Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, Community Food Bank Inc., United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Inc., El Rio Health Center Foundation Inc., Interfaith Community Services; Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona, Boys and Girls Club of Tucson; Emerge; and the University of Arizona Foundation.
- Trico Electric Co-op Charitable Trust: The trust awarded a total of $40,000 to 12 nonprofit organizations in Southern Arizona.
Receiving grants of $5,000 each were: Arivaca Action Center, Inc., Autism Society of Southern Arizona and Make Way for Books.
Receiving a grant of $3,400 was SARSEF.
Receiving grants of $3,000 each were: Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Interfaith Community Services and Smart Schools, Inc. Receiving grants of $2,500 each were Banner Health Foundation and Vail Unified School District.
Receiving a grant of $1,600 was Mt. Lemmon Fire District.
- PICOR Charitable Foundation: The Foundation, known as PCF, raised and donated nearly $79,000 in its 2019 cycle. With all event costs underwritten by in-kind community partners and PICOR corporate funds, 100% of the funds raised through the 25th Annual Pancake Feed were granted to Tucson-area youth charities. PCF’s capstone contributor, Burton Family Foundation, doubled its commitment in 2019.
Per tradition, PICOR employees, family members and friends of the firm cooked and served pancakes and sausages for 1,600 visitors, alongside Starbucks Arizona’s volunteers.
