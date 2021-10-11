Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Sam Levitz Furniture: Sam Levitz Furniture recently donated $15,000 for 15 years of partnership with Tu Nidito, a local nonprofit organization helping children in grief. The $15,000 was raised through their annual Labor Day Sale, donating a portion of every sale during the month of September to Tu Nidito.

Cox employees: Cox Arizona awarded grant donations totaling $80,000 to 21 Southern Arizona nonprofit education, diversity and environment and sustainability programs. Nonprofits received grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000. They include: Be Kind; Beads of Courage Inc.; Boys and Girls Clubs of Sierra Vista; Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson; Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona; Earn to Learn; El Grupo Youth Cycling; Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse; Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona; I Am You 360; JFCS of Southern Arizona; Literacy Connects; Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson; Not My Kid Inc.; SARSEF; Southern Arizona Association for Visually Impaired; STEP: Student Expedition Program; The Nature Conservancy in Arizona; Therapeutic Riding of Tucson Inc.; Tucson Youth Music Center/The Symphony Women’s Association; and YMCA Summer Learning Camp.