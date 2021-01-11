Giving Back in Southern Arizona

South32: South32 will provide $50,000 in additional COVID-19 relief funds to Santa Cruz county nonprofits starting this month. As with the company’s previous donation of $50,000 for COVID-19 relief when the pandemic first hit, these additional grant funds will be administered by the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona through the foundation’s COVID-19 grant program. The grants will be limited to organizations operating in Santa Cruz County and will provide a variety of benefits to citizens in need, from meals to rental assistance.
Research Corporation for Science Advancement: Research Corporation for Science Advancement contributed more than $7,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in December through staff donations and a matching gift by the foundation. Tucson-based RCSA has nurtured teacher-scholars and innovative basic research in the physical sciences at American and Canadian colleges and universities since 1912.
