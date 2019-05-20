- Fry’s Food Stores: In honor o
- f Earth Day, students from Los Amigos Elementary School and volunteers from Fry’s Food Stores refreshed the school’s garden area in preparation for the summer growing season. Tasks included removing weeds, amending the soil and planting new fruits and vegetables. In addition, Fry’s made a $2,500 donation to the school’s garden project which will assist students in physically connecting with nutrition education, understanding the process of growing healthy foods, and recognizing environmental stewardship.
- Bank of America: The Arbor Day Foundation announced a $50,000 grant from Bank of America that will provide funding to a local nonprofit, Sonora Environmental Research Institute, Inc. The funds will be used by SERI in partnership with Tucson Water and Tucson Clean & Beautiful/Trees for Tucson to bolster its local efforts to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods to mitigate urban heat island impacts resulting from climate change. SERI is one of four national recipients awarded funding from the overall $250,000 Community Resiliency Grant Program established by Bank of America.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
