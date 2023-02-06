The Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation: The Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation’s 2022 Tucson Classics Car Show raised nearly $252,000 for Pima JTED. This concludes a three-year beneficiary term for Pima JTED. After this final donation, the total to date donated was more than $710,000 by the Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation.

The Tucson Classics Car Show has been a fixture of the Tucson community for 17 years.

This year’s event, on Oct. 21, will benefit:

Pima Community College Foundation and Pima Community College’s Workforce Program

Old Pueblo Community Services Home Fund

Big Brothers Big Sister of Southern Arizona Mentor 2.0 Program.

Raffle tickets for the next event are available through TucsonClassicsCarshow.com.

Pima Federal Credit Union: Pima Federal Credit Union has selected two local organizations as beneficiaries of their 10th Annual Golf Classic on May 4.

The credit union’s signature fundraising event will equally benefit Youth On Their Own as well IMPACT of Southern Arizona.

Since the Golf Classic was established in 2013, a total of $547,500 has been raised to directly benefit the community.

Barstool Fund: The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl‘s Barstool Fund has awarded grants totaling over $1 million dollars to Southern Arizona businesses affected by the pandemic.

The Barstool Fund exceeded the original amount by granting a total of $1.2 million to 26 Southern Arizona small businesses.

Some grantees include: Iron Johns Brewing, Tuller Trophy, Union Public House, Body Works Pilates Studio, Hotel Congress, Flores Concepts and Trident Bar and Grill.

The Centurions: The Centurions presented a $200,000 check to TMC for Children.

The nonprofit organization is made up of prominent Southern Arizona business leaders, focused on improving children’s health and wellness. It has made TMC for Children its main fundraising beneficiary, becoming one of TMC’s most significant contributors and advocates.

The funds were generated at the 2022 “The Great Centurions Carnival: A Rio Good Time,” which drew more than 6,000 guests to the Kino Sports Complex for an evening of music, entertainment and fun. Past Centurions gifts helped with large projects, such as renovating and upgrading TMC’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit.

The Centurions have a five-year commitment to TMC for Children to give $200,000 each year, a news release said.