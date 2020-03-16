Giving back in Southern Arizona

Larry H. Miller Dealerships: Employees from Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Tucson presented a $5,000 donation to the Bald Beauties Project, in support of the organization’s mission to empower and impact the lives of children and young adults with pediatric cancer in Tucson and Southern Arizona.
The $5,000 grant is via Larry H. Miller Charities, the dealership group’s charitable organization, and will be used to support the following programs: Professional Photo Shoots help children and teens build confidence and feel beautiful with baldness as they deal with losing their hair during treatment; Teen Comfort Kits are provided to newly diagnosed/hospitalized teenagers. Packaged in a small duffle bag, each kit contains a plush blanket, eye mask, small pillow, ear buds and other items that teens love; Bereavement Retreat is an annual retreat held in Tucson each summer for newly bereaved families to support one another.
