Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded grants to nine Southern Arizona nonprofits during its current giving round. The Foundation awards grants each quarter to local charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners. Grant winners include Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona; Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome; Marshall Home for Men; STEP: Student Expedition Program; Gabriel’s Angels; Inside Out Network; Sol Food Initiatives; and Children’s Museum Tucson.

Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona: The foundation has awarded $10,000 in funding between two Arizona nonprofits from the Harriet Silverman Small Grants Fund. Arivaca Action Center and Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports will each receive $5,000 in funding to support their mission of expanding access to essential services helping women and girls in Southern Arizona. The Arivaca Action Center grant will enhance a wellness program targeting Arivaca’s senior population, including funding for a facilitator and equipment. The funding will also support the early learning center, which provides early childhood education for Arivaca families.

The Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports award will support the expansion of their Living and Thriving program and their growing population of women and girls involved with adaptive sports. The Living and Thriving program provides educational workshops that help people embrace life with a disability, overcome barriers, and advocate for social change.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.