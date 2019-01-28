- Spirit Halloween: Ken Sourjohn, associate director of stores for Spirit Halloween in Arizona, presented a check for $54,535 to the Child Life Program at Banner-Diamond Children’s Medical Center. The donation will enable Diamond Children’s to acquire new smart TVs and gaming systems to make the hospital experience easier and more comfortable for young patients and their families.
- Casino Del Sol: Casino Del Sol’s fourth annual Charity Golf Tournament raised $66,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Funds raised will support families of critically ill children undergoing treatment in Southern Arizona.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format. Sign up for a weekly update of business headlines at Tucson.com/business.