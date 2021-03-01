Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded grants to seven Southern Arizona nonprofits during its current giving round. The Foundation awards grants each quarter to local charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners. Nonprofits that received a grant include: Interfaith Community Services Tucson; Make Way for Books; Tucson Jewish Community Center; El Rio Center Foundation; Steven M. Gootter Foundation; Step Up to Justice; and Bootstraps to Share of Tucson (BICAS).

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is joining forces with 10 Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Tucson area for the 11th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants. The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales (not just profit) to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. For a list of participating restaurants, visit tucne.ws/1gxg.

Ford Motor Company: Ford Motor Company Fund teamed up with local nonprofits and Ford dealerships to distribute over 1.3 million medical-grade face masks to communities across Arizona. The company worked with the Arizona Army National Guard and The Salvation Army to distribute the masks in Tucson during a drive-thru event at the Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House. Masks were also handed out at Ford dealerships in Tucson and Green Valley. The Mask Donation Day is part of Ford’s #FinishStrong initiative — a public call to action encouraging Americans to pull together, protect each other and help save lives in the months ahead until COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available.

