Giving back in Southern Arizona

Larry H. Miller Dealerships: Larry H. Miller Dealerships is encouraging its employees and the public to help fill a vehicle at each of its 12 dealerships across metro Phoenix and Tucson with new and gently used (must be clean) winter coats, lightweight jackets and hoodies for K-6 students across Arizona. Share the Warmth drop-off locations are available through Dec. 12. Tucson locations include Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson, 4220 E. 22nd St.; Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson, 7800 E. 22nd St.; and Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Tucson, 900 W. Auto Mall Drive.

Barro’s Pizza: On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Barro’s Pizza is hosting the 11th annual Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight benefiting St. Mary’s Food Bank. St. Mary’s Food Bank gathers and distributes food to hundreds of partner agencies in Arizona. The Barro family will donate 100% of the proceeds from all sales. Last year, Barro’s Pizza raised more than $330,000 for St. Mary’s Food Bank. Every dollar donated equates to seven meals. Tucson locations include 5884 W. Arizona Pavilions Dr. and 410 N. Wilmot Road.

Peter Piper Pizza: To celebrate the grand opening of its first to-go only concept in Tucson, Peter Piper Express will donate 50% of sales on Friday, Dec. 9, to Tucson Medical Center for Children to support two integral programs and purchase much needed equipment. The new to-go only location is at 1770 E. Irvington Road, near Campbell Avenue. It features Peter Piper Pizza’s full menu, including pizzas, salads, appetizers, desserts and bottled beverages. The grand opening is at 11 a.m. and the location closes at midnight.

Truly Nolen: Community members stuffed Truly Nolen’s mouse limo with approximately 300 toys at the company’s fourth annual community car show on Nov. 12. The toys will be used for the late Ramon Gonzales’ charity “Miracle on 31st Street.” Established in 1970 by Gonzales, Miracle on 31st Street is a holiday celebration for children who live in Tucson’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods.