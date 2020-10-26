Giving back in Southern Arizona

Coldwell Banker: Sarah K. Lawrence, an affiliate agent with the Tucson-Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Realty, has become a sponsor for Pinnacle Sports Youth League, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the physical, mental and emotional growth and development of the community’s youth through the sport of flag football at all levels of age and competition.
“In light of the current COVID situation, Pinnacle Sports Youth League is going forward in a wonderful and safe manner,” said Lawrence. “I am happy to once again sponsor the league because they continue to cover the cost for children whose parents have a hard time paying for recreational sports, and in doing so, continue to make sports accessible to everyone in Pima County.”
To learn more about Pinnacle Sports Youth League, visit www.blitztucson.com.
Arizona Hearing Specialists: Arizona Hearing Specialists (AHS) will host a hearing aid battery drive for St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic. AHS is asking the community to donate packages of size 675 or size 13 batteries through Dec . 23, 2020.
All battery donations are tax-deductible. Batteries can be dropped off at any of the three AHS locations: Northwest Tucson, 7574 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, 85741; Ventana/Foothills, 6969 E. Sunrise Drive, #200, Tucson, 85750; Green Valley, 512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Rd., #196, Green Valley, 85614.
St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic is a nonprofit, nondenominational health- care clinic in Nogales, Arizona. Their mission is to provide free, specialized medical care to children living in Mexico who do not have access to care or treatment.
The AHS audiologists and staff volunteer their time and services monthly, which includes servicing donated hearing aids and fitting them for children in need. For more information about St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic, please visit www.standrewsclinic.org.
Arizona Hearing Specialists is a private audiology practice that has helped Southern Arizona residents hear better since 1981. AHS doctors of audiology have developed a reputation for treating patients with sincere, personalized and caring treatment. With three locations in the Tucson area, Arizona Hearing Specialists is conveniently located to make visiting their practice simple and easy.
For more information, contact Kristi Swingle at (520) 742-2845 or visit AHS website at arizonahearing.com.
