Buffalo Exchange offers additional support to Southern Arizona charities: Tucson-area nonprofits will now have the opportunity to raise additional funds thanks to Buffalo Exchange, a Tucson-born clothing recycler. Through this new Clothing for the Community initiative, nonprofits can receive large donations of clothing and accessories. Buffalo Exchange will coach charities through a fundraising “$1 sale” by providing support, advice, local promotion and the inventory. Charities can apply through BuffaloExchange.com or by emailing PR@BufEx.com. The first nonprofit to benefit from this program was Ben’s Bells. Find out more about Buffalo Exchange’s charitable initiatives over the past 45 years at BuffaloExchange.com/Giving-Back.
