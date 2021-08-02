Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Long Cos.: Long Cos. is hosting food-collection boxes inside its company-owned real estate offices across greater Tucson, including those in Green Valley, Sahuarita and Sierra Vista. Donations will help stock the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

In addition to hosting drop-off sites throughout the region, Long Cos. is sponsoring 6,000 “Feed the Need” boxes, to be placed at numerous public sites within the food bank’s service area. When a given box is full it will be replaced with a new one, until the supply of boxes is exhausted.

The food drive runs the month of August. Especially in demand are nonperishable foods labeled as low sugar, low or no sodium, or whole grain. Pre-opened items, those packaged in glass containers, and baby food — other than cereals — cannot be accepted. Most-needed items include peanut butter; canned soup, fruit, tomato products, vegetables and meats (such as tuna and chicken); oatmeal, cereal and granola bars; condiments; cereal; packaged nuts and seeds; and rice and pasta.

To give monetary gift, visit Donate.CommunityFoodBank.org/LongRealty.