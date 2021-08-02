Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Long Cos.: Long Cos. is hosting food-collection boxes inside its company-owned real estate offices across greater Tucson, including those in Green Valley, Sahuarita and Sierra Vista. Donations will help stock the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
In addition to hosting drop-off sites throughout the region, Long Cos. is sponsoring 6,000 “Feed the Need” boxes, to be placed at numerous public sites within the food bank’s service area. When a given box is full it will be replaced with a new one, until the supply of boxes is exhausted.
The food drive runs the month of August. Especially in demand are nonperishable foods labeled as low sugar, low or no sodium, or whole grain. Pre-opened items, those packaged in glass containers, and baby food — other than cereals — cannot be accepted. Most-needed items include peanut butter; canned soup, fruit, tomato products, vegetables and meats (such as tuna and chicken); oatmeal, cereal and granola bars; condiments; cereal; packaged nuts and seeds; and rice and pasta.
To give monetary gift, visit Donate.CommunityFoodBank.org/LongRealty.
A complete list of Long Realty offices is online at longrealty.com/roster/offices. Offices not identified as “independently owned & operated” are participating in the drive. Donation boxes will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
OneAZ Community Foundation: OneAZ Community Foundation has pledged to award $100,000 in Community Impact Grants as part of its commitment to serving Arizona communities. Arizona-based 501©(3) nonprofit organizations can submit applications now through Aug. 15. For full details and/or to apply for a Community Impact Grant, visit OneAZcu.com/Foundation.
Military Officers Association Foundation: Esperanza en Escalante, a 501©(3) entity whose mission is to provide housing and transitional social services to homeless veterans and low income veterans and families, was awarded a Military Officers Association Foundation grant and COVID-19 relief grant in the amount of $3,750. The grant, sponsored by the Tuscon Chapter of MOAA, focuses on providing tutoring, computers and tablets, and other educationally related assistance to veterans’ families and children affected by the pandemic’s disruption and school closings.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.