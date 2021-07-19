 Skip to main content
Giving Back in Southern Arizona
Southwest Carpenters Local 1912 built a home for a Habitat for Humanity family in Tucson.

 Courtesy Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters

Union Carpenters: 50 volunteer union carpenters from Southwest Carpenters Local 1912 built a home for a Habitat for Humanity family in Tucson. The effort was part of an ongoing partnership between the carpenters union and Habitat for Humanity in building and repairing homes in Southern Arizona.

Walmart Neighborhood Markets: Walmart Neighborhood Markets are giving grants to 14 local nonprofit organizations. Groups include: Candlelighters Children’s Cancer Research Foundation; Tucson Medical Center: TC3; Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation; Humane Society of Southern Arizona; Ronald McDonald House Tucson; Amistad Y Salud; Haven Totes, Inc.; Turn Your Life Around, Inc.; Women Warriors; Southern Arizona Network for Downs Syndrome; We Care Tucson; Handi-Dogs Inc.; St. Luke’s in the Desert Inc.; and Super Grant – Sarver Heart Center Minority Outreach Program. Grants for this year’s campaign in Arizona total $78,000.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

