- Caterpillar Foundation: The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona was awarded a $26,000 grant from the Caterpillar Foundation. A member of the Feeding America network, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is one of 30 food banks selected to receive this grant, which helps support local hunger relief efforts. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona served nearly 200,000 people last year with emergency food assistance, nearly a third of which were children. Since 2015, Caterpillar Foundation has provided $3.9 million in county-level grants to Feeding America food banks. Caterpillar Foundation’s grants also helped food banks provide 10.5 million pounds of food in counties where Caterpillar employees live and work.
- Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage: The Tucson Williams Centre, Oro Valley/Marana and Tucson/Foothills offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Arizona hosted successful Trees for Arizona events where residents picked up a total of 450 tree saplings of Mondell pine. The same event was also hosted by 20 offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Arizona, which together distributed a total of 3,450 tree saplings of red cedar, Meyer spruce and Mondell pine. The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Arizona offices included those in Northern Arizona, greater Phoenix area and Southern Arizona.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
