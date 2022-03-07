Giving back in Southern Arizona

Watermark Retirement Communities: Watermark Retirement Communities executive Bryan Schachter raised $105,570 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – Tucson’s Light the Night fundraising event in 2021. His efforts in the 2021 campaign make him the eighth biggest fundraiser in the country for the nonprofit organization and first in Tucson and in the three-city Desert Region, which includes Tucson, Phoenix and Las Vegas. This is the second year Schachter has raised significant funds to support LLS. His expenditure of time, talent, enthusiasm and stem cells led the organization to recognize him as a hero against these diseases. Watermark was also honored with the Impact Award.