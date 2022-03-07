Giving back in Southern Arizona

Watermark Retirement Communities: Watermark Retirement Communities executive Bryan Schachter raised $105,570 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – Tucson’s Light the Night fundraising event in 2021. His efforts in the 2021 campaign make him the eighth biggest fundraiser in the country for the nonprofit organization and first in Tucson and in the three-city Desert Region, which includes Tucson, Phoenix and Las Vegas. This is the second year Schachter has raised significant funds to support LLS. His expenditure of time, talent, enthusiasm and stem cells led the organization to recognize him as a hero against these diseases. Watermark was also honored with the Impact Award.
Unidas/Buffalo Exchange: Unidas, an after-school teen program run by the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona, is accepting applications from organizations working to improve the quality of life for women and girls in Arizona. The application window is open through March 31 for the spring grant round, sponsored for the second year by Buffalo Exchange. The grant of $5,000 will be awarded after Unidas participants, ranging in age from 14-18, navigate a selection process that includes community dialogue and interviews that guide their philanthropic decision. Unidas empowers young women to gain leadership skills and connects them with social issues, local nonprofits and like-minded peers.
Rusing Lopez & Lizardi, PLLC: Arizona business law firm Rusing Lopez & Lizardi, PLLC has contributed $50,000 to the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law in support of the college’s “A New Day in Court” initiative to transform its advocacy program. The firm’s gift will go toward remodeling University of Arizona Law’s existing courtrooms to create two modern, flexible, dual-purpose practice courtrooms and classrooms, one of which will house the Rusing Lopez & Lizardi Judge’s Bench. The Rusing Lopez & Lizardi gift brings the total amount raised for “A New Day in Court” to $2.25 million.
