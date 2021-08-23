Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Caterpillar: Caterpillar Inc., a global mining and construction equipment company, is offering the community a unique tour of its heavy machinery to benefit the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. Along the 30-minute, self-guided, drive-thru tour, visitors will see a 785 Mining Truck, D9 Dozer, 922 Wheel Loader, 6060 Hydraulic Mining Shovel and more. The Aug. 28 tour will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Caterpillar’s Tinaja Hills Demonstration and Learning Center, 5000 W. Caterpillar Trail in Green Valley. It is free to attend, though donations for United Way are encouraged.

Desert Diamond Casinos: The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Desert Diamond Casinos awarded a total of $180,000 to three organizations that serve the Tohono O’odham Nation. The funds were raised through the 17th Annual Desert Diamond Casinos Golf Classic. Receiving $60,000 each was the Tohono O'odham Nation Department of Health and Human Services Dialysis Advocate Program; the Tohono O'odham Nation Cultural Center and Museum; and Ha:sañ Educational Services, which operates a community-based school for Native youth in Southern Arizona.

TCC and Wireless Zone: Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores donated 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. during its ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. TCC also planned to award three students each $10,000 college scholarships. Nearly 750 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores (including Tucson) gave backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, a ruler, folders and glue to local families.

