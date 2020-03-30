Giving back in Southern Arizona
Sonic Drive-Ins of Southern Arizona is making weekly $1,000 donations to the Salvation Army while dine-in service is suspended due to COVID-19.

 Courtesy Sonic
  • Sonic Drive-Ins of Southern Arizona: The fast-food eatery is making weekly $1,000 donations on behalf of their employees to the Salvation Army. The donations will continue until indoor dining at Tucson restaurants is reinstated in an effort to help those who are struggling as a result of COVID-19. Sonic continues to offer drive-thru and takeout service but has closed its patio seating.
  • The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood: Tucson nonprofits can apply for grants through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s $1.25 million emergency fund to support health and hunger relief during the coronavirus outbreak. Emergency grants are meant to provide flexible funding. For more information or to apply, go to joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/covid19grants
