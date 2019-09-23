- Family Housing Resources awards $100,000 in grant funds to local nonprofits:
FHR Cares, a community investment fund created by Family Housing Resources, announced grant awards totaling $100,000 given to six local nonprofit organizations:
, $35,000 for its accelerator program for underserved Hispanic business owners;
, $10,000 to operate programs that provide stability and social services to homeless youths, adults and families;
, $10,000 to support safe, affordable housing and social service initiatives for vulnerable, low-income residents;
- Sister Jose Women’s Center
, $10,000 for pumps and irrigation systems for a garden designed to be therapeutic and educational for residents at its shelter;
, $25,000 for its Startup Fundamental Series that helps entrepreneurs and startups succeed; and
- Youth On Their Own, $10,000 to help sustain its dropout prevention and workforce readiness support to homeless and unaccompanied youths.
- Nourish Honored by Eegee’s: Nourish was a financial recipient of the Annual Eegee’s Coupon Book Program. Nourish’s mission is to provide family and community support for children with feeding challenges.
