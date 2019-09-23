  • Family Housing Resources awards $100,000 in grant funds to local nonprofits:

FHR Cares, a community investment fund created by Family Housing Resources, announced grant awards totaling $100,000 given to six local nonprofit organizations:

  • Fuerza Local

, $35,000 for its accelerator program for underserved Hispanic business owners;

  • Our Family Services

, $10,000 to operate programs that provide stability and social services to homeless youths, adults and families;

  • The Primavera Foundation

, $10,000 to support safe, affordable housing and social service initiatives for vulnerable, low-income residents;

  • Sister Jose Women’s Center

, $10,000 for pumps and irrigation systems for a garden designed to be therapeutic and educational for residents at its shelter;

  • Startup Tucson

, $25,000 for its Startup Fundamental Series that helps entrepreneurs and startups succeed; and

  • Youth On Their Own, $10,000 to help sustain its dropout prevention and workforce readiness support to homeless and unaccompanied youths.
  • Nourish Honored by Eegee’s: Nourish was a financial recipient of the Annual Eegee’s Coupon Book Program. Nourish’s mission is to provide family and community support for children with feeding challenges.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format.