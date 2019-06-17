- Dunkin’ Donuts: Tucson franchisees of Dunkin’ volunteered their time to spread joy through Banner-Diamond Children’s Medical Center in Tucson by passing out doughnuts, milk and gifts to patients and their families. Tucson Dunkin’ franchisees along with mascot Sprinkles also went into patient rooms passing out custom Dunkin’ gifts to spread cheer and share more information on 200 Starlight Gowns donations made to Diamond Children’s this year. The Tucson franchisees were joined by the Joy in Childhood Foundation — the charitable foundation supported by the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands.
- Pima Federal Credit Union: Pima Federal Credit Union’s seventh annual Golf Classic raised $50,000. The event hosted 137 golfers and included a live raffle and silent auction. Pima Federal contributed an additional $1,000 resulting in a total amount raised of $51,000. Three local organizations were selected as the beneficiaries of the signature fundraising event: Literacy Connects, Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation, and Greater Tucson Fire Foundation. Each organization will receive a $17,000 donation to help provide vital resources and support in the community. Since the Golf Classic was established in 2013, $417,000 has been raised to directly benefit our community.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
