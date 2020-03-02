Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Jersey Mike’s: TMC for Children is joining forces in March with eight Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in the Tucson area for the 10th annual Month of Giving campaign to fund local charities. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to TMC for Children at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants. The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 25, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales to TMC for Children.
