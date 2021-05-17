Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Tucson Kino Rotary and Tucson Cyber Lions Club: On April 13, Tucson Kino Rotary, the Tucson Cyber Lions Club and other community partners assembled and distributed over 130 food and toiletry boxes that served 225 adults, 129 seniors and 318 children. A pop-up food stand was also available for SNAP clients to purchase food and vegetables at reduced prices.

Vanguard Gives: The Vanguard Group: eXp Realty, in partnership with the Sundt team at V.I.P. Mortgage and additional V.I.P. Mortgage offices in Tucson, raised $5,100 for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The funds will provide over 20,000 meals to members of the community. In addition, the Vanguard Group and the Sundt team’s offices ran a food drive and collected over 300 pounds of canned goods and pantry items to benefit the food bank.

Keller Williams Southern Arizona Realty: The real estate company spent a day giving back to five Tucson Unified schools. More than 100 agents descended on the campuses, working to revamp the school gardens. The effort is a partnership with the University of Arizona Community School and Garden program. Keller Williams is also holding a tool donation drive to benefit the schools. Supplies needed include gloves for children and adults, hand shovels, flat head shovels, digging shovels, trenching shovels, scoop shovels and wheelbarrows. Donations can be dropped off at Keller Williams offices: 1745 E. River Road, Suite 245, or 1849 N. Kolb Road, Suite 101. Schools involved in the program include Utterback Middle School, Manzo Elementary and Drachman Montessori.

