- Trico: Trico awarded 2018 Power Grants to 12 nonprofit charities that provide aid in Trico’s service area. Receiving $5,000 awards were Ben’s Bells, Make Way for Books and Marana Unified School District. A $4,000 grant was awarded to Arivaca Helping Hearts. Grants for $3,500 went to JobPath Inc. and Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center. The Sahuarita Food Bank received $3,250. Arivaca Coordinating Council/Arivaca Human Resource Group Inc. was awarded $2,750. Awards of $2,500 were given to the Community Food Bank in Amado and the Marana School District food and clothing bank. The Mount Lemmon Fire District and Will2Walk Foundation were awarded $1,500 grants.
- Community Church at SaddleBrooke: Community Church at SaddleBrooke gave over $275,000 to various local charities in the area for the 2018 year. The church bell ringers collected almost $12,000 for the Salvation Army when volunteering outside Basha’s in Catalina this holiday season. The church family donated to other organizations in the area, including Tri-Community food banks in Catalina, San Manuel and Oracle, Habitat for Humanity, Gospel Rescue Mission, Youth on Their Own, Young Life Capernaum, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Family First Pregnancy Care Center and the Diaper Bank.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format. Sign up for a weekly update of business headlines at Tucson.com/business.