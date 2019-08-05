- South Tucson Lions: Over the last year the South Tucson Lions have held more than 130 events and spent more than $30,000 to serve children and the needy in the city of Tucson. With the Cyber Lions Branch and the Wilmot Lioness Club, they have vision screened more than 23,000 children in local schools, provided exams and glasses to over 250 children who would otherwise not be able to receive them, provided 200 children with new shoes and clothing, and provided health and hygiene supplies to schools, among other giving.
- Terracon’s Tucson office presents grant: The Southern Arizona Environmental Management Society, or SAEMS, recently received a $2,500 grant from the foundation of engineering consulting firm Terracon. The grant will be used to award a single, $1,500 scholarship to an SAEMS applicant. The rest will go to scholarships for students to attend the group’s luncheons and annual seminar.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format.
