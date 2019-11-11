- Family Housing Resources: FHR Cares, a community investment fund created by Family Housing Resources, has committed to a $70,000 sponsorship of the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl End Zone for Education program. End Zone helps regional school districts and their foundations raise money for schools, teachers and students. Funds are raised through the sale of 3,000 end-zone tickets, with the potential for schools to secure up to $37,500. The Tucson Unified School District, Sahuarita School District, Salpointe Catholic High School, Flowing Wells School District, Amphi Foundation and Pima Community College Foundation are the 2019 beneficiaries of the program.
- Truly Nolen: Kids at Tucson Medical Center for Children were treated to a Spooktacular Halloween event as Truly Nolen donated 40 plastic pumpkins and pumpkin decorating kits to create festive no-carve pumpkins. Truly Nolen team members delivered the goodies decked out in costumes. Each child also received treat bags.
- South Tucson Lions Club: The South Tucson Lions Club recently conducted their 100,000th vision screening for local children. The Lions work with Tucson-area schools to fulfill free vision screenings. Approximately one in five children are referred to an optometrist for a complete eye exam and potentially glasses. If the child is not covered by insurance and the family cannot afford it, the Lions will cover the cost. This year, the Lions will screen in over 65 schools.
- Progressive:
Tucson veteran James Borchardt received a free refurbished vehicle through the Progressive Keys to Progress program. The program provides direct assistance to veterans and their families to provide reliable transportation so they can get back on the road faster and move forward in life. Chapman Collision donated the vehicle and several organizations teamed up with Progressive to make Keys to Progress a reality, including the National Auto Body Council and its body shop members, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Veracity Research Co. Investigations, 1-800-Charity Cars, Copart, Pep Boys and Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc.