Mindi Buscemi, above, is the winner of a $50,000 smile makeover from Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons.
Cox Communications presents a check to The Primavera Foundation.
TuSimple: TuSimple, a global, self-driving truck solutions company, autonomously hauled a trailer full of donated food from a Fry’s Distribution Center in Phoenix to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in Tucson. Nationwide, over 40 million people experience food insecurity. TuSimple’s partnership with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona highlights the company’s use of technology and community to supercharge Feeding America’s mission to engage the country in the fight to end hunger.
Cox Communications: Primavera Foundation received a $5,000 donation from Cox to further their community gardens program. Part of the gift came from donations of Arizona Cox employees.
Wells Fargo: The bank is collecting non-perishable food items for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Through Dec. 31, customers and community members can donate items at any of Wells Fargo’s 25 Tucson branches. Wells Fargo is working with Feeding America and its network of 200 food bank affiliates around the country to support near-term and long-term hunger-related causes in local communities. Wells Fargo is launching the food drive with a $4 million donation to Feeding America. In addition, the company will also match up to an additional $1 million in consumer monetary donations. During the holiday campaign, Wells Fargo’s national network of 13,600 ATMs will accept monetary donations from customers and others for Feeding America. Customers and community members can also donate online and through Wells Fargo social channels.
Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons: Local oral surgeons, Drs. Robert Wood, Nicholas Coles and Negin Saghafi of Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, gave away a free $50,000 smile makeover. Mindi Buscemi, 33, of Tucson, was selected out of nearly 400 applicants to receive a life-changing smile makeover. Buscemi is a widow and mother of four. She doesn’t have a job and takes care of her child with severe autism each day. When asked why restoring her smile is important to her, she responded that a new smile would give her freedom and the confidence to start fresh and achieve her goals.